11-seed Temple upsets Charlotte 58-54 in American Athletic Conference quarterfinal

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — William Settle scored 14 points to lead 11th-seeded Temple in a 58-54 upset win over third-seeded Charlotte in Friday’s quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The Owls advance to Saturday’s semifinals, where they will face the No. 2 seed, Florida Atlantic, which knocked off North Texas 77-71.

Settle added six rebounds for the Owls (15-19). Joran Riley added 11 points while going 5 of 9 and 1 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had 10 rebounds. Hysier Miller had 11 points and shot 2 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Lu’Cye Patterson led the 49ers (19-12) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, two steals and two blocks. Nik Graves added 14 points for Charlotte. Dishon Jackson had nine points.

Settle scored six points in the first half and Temple went into halftime trailing 22-18. Temple used a 7-0 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 32-27 with 12:15 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Riley scored 11 second-half points.

