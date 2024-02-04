Zegarowski leads Stonehill over Wagner 71-61, ending 10-game skid

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Max Zegarowski scored 20 points to lead Stonehill to a 71-61 victory over Wagner on…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Max Zegarowski scored 20 points to lead Stonehill to a 71-61 victory over Wagner on Saturday, snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Zegarowski made 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and six rebounds as the Skyhawks (3-21, 1-8 Northeast Conference) snapped a 10-game losing streak. Tony Felder and Jackson Benigni both scored 11. Felder added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Melvin Council Jr. scored 19 points to lead the Seahawks (10-11, 4-5). Tahron Allen totaled 14 points and six rebounds. Javier Ezquerra pitched in with 11 points, six assists and five boards.

