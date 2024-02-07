Zegarowski and Stonehill host Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-13, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-21, 1-8 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-13, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-21, 1-8 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts the Le Moyne Dolphins after Max Zegarowski scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 71-61 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks are 3-5 on their home court. Stonehill has a 3-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dolphins have gone 4-4 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne is third in the NEC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Stonehill averages 63.6 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 73.2 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Stonehill allows.

The Skyhawks and Dolphins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zegarowski is averaging 12.5 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Kaiyem Cleary is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

