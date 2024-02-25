Zach Edey scores 35 and helps No. 3 Purdue beat Michigan 84-76

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zach Edey matched his season high with 35 points and had 15 rebounds, helping No.…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zach Edey matched his season high with 35 points and had 15 rebounds, helping No. 3 Purdue bounce back from a rough start to beat Michigan 84-76 on Sunday.

The Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten) are closing in on a conference championship, building a 2 1/2-game lead over No. 12 Illinois with three regular-season games left on their schedule.

The Wolverines (8-20, 3-14) moved closer to clinching last place in the Big Ten with their fifth straight loss and 10th setback in 11 games under embattled coach Juwan Howard.

Dug McDaniel had 19 points and six assists for the Wolverines, who had four more scorers reach double digits.

The 7-foot-4 Edey made 14 of 18 shots and scored 35 points for the third time this season, falling three short of equaling his career high. Lance Jones scored 15, Braden Smith had 11 points and Fletcher Loyer added nine.

ST. JOHN’S 80, NO. 15 CREIGHTON 66

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniss Jenkins scored a season-high 27 points and St. John’s shredded Creighton for its biggest victory under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

Jordan Dingle added 18 points and the Red Storm (16-12, 8-9 Big East) finally closed out a quality conference opponent following a string of blown leads.

Trey Alexander scored a season-best 31 points for Creighton (20-8, 11-6), which had won four straight and seven of nine. The Bluejays were coming off an eye-opening blowout of UConn at home Tuesday night that ended the Huskies’ 14-game winning streak and marked the program’s first victory over a top-ranked team.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks for Creighton.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.