Youngstown State visits Green Bay after overtime win against Milwaukee

Youngstown State Penguins (20-9, 12-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-11, 12-5 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the Green Bay Phoenix after the Penguins took down the Milwaukee Panthers 84-80 in overtime.

The Phoenix are 10-3 on their home court. Green Bay is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Penguins are 12-6 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon League scoring 82.3 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Green Bay scores 68.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 71.5 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Phoenix. Foster Wonders is averaging 9.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

