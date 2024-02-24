Youngstown State takes on Green Bay following overtime win

Youngstown State Penguins (20-9, 12-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-11, 12-5 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3…

Youngstown State Penguins (20-9, 12-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-11, 12-5 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the Green Bay Phoenix after the Penguins took down the Milwaukee Panthers 84-80 in overtime.

The Phoenix have gone 10-3 at home. Green Bay leads the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Penguins are 12-6 in conference matchups. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon League giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Green Bay makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Youngstown State averages 14.8 more points per game (82.3) than Green Bay gives up to opponents (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Phoenix. Foster Wonders is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Ziggy Reid is averaging 14.9 points for the Penguins. Damiree Burns is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

