Youngstown State Penguins take on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, look for 5th straight victory

Youngstown State Penguins (17-6, 9-3 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-8, 5-6 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons are 8-3 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Penguins are 9-3 in conference games. Youngstown State scores 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Youngstown State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Damiree Burns is averaging 12 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.