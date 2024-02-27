Youngstown State hosts Stone and Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-28, 1-17 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (21-9, 13-6 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-28, 1-17 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (21-9, 13-6 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Youngstown State Penguins after Jayden Stone scored 25 points in Detroit Mercy’s 93-78 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins are 13-2 on their home court. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon League with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 3.2.

The Titans have gone 1-17 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy is 1-21 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Youngstown State averages 82.0 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 80.7 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Youngstown State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Penguins. Burns is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 71.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

