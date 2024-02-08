Youngstown State defeats Milwaukee 97-85 in OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ziggy Reid scored 28 points as Youngstown State beat Milwaukee 97-85 in overtime on Thursday night.…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ziggy Reid scored 28 points as Youngstown State beat Milwaukee 97-85 in overtime on Thursday night.

Reid added eight rebounds for the Penguins (18-7, 10-4 Horizon League). Bryson Langdon added 20 points while shooting 6 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Brett Thompson was 7 of 19 shooting, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 20 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

BJ Freeman led the way for the Panthers (12-12, 7-6) with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Milwaukee also got 15 points, five assists and two steals from Elijah Jamison. In addition, Faizon Fields had 14 points and 16 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.