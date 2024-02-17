Iriafen has 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead No.3 Stanford to 84-49 win over California

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 23 points and 11 rebounds, powering a balanced attack and leading No. 3…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 23 points and 11 rebounds, powering a balanced attack and leading No. 3 Stanford past California 84-49 on Friday night for the Cardinal’s 11th straight victory in the Bay Area rivalry.

Cameron Brink contributed 14 points and the nation’s leader in blocked shots had four more for the Cardinal (23-3, 12-2 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight since a 67-58 loss to 15th-ranked USC that ended a 12-0 start at home.

Ugonne Onyiah scored 12 points to lead cold-shooting Cal (15-11, 5-9), which never got in sync against the more physical, fast-paced Stanford attack.

Marta Suarez scored five straight points during a 7-0 run in the first as the Golden Bears stayed close early.

Iriafen shot 10 for 13 while Hannah Jump went 6 for 7 for 14 points. Elena Bosgana scored 12 and Brooke Demetre had 11 as Stanford continued its domination in the series with the average margin of victory at 25.8 points during the 11-game unbeaten run.

No.. 22 UTAH 77, No. 8 COLORADO 76

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dasia Young scored 13 points and made a driving layup at the buzzer in her return after missing four games with a concussion, and No. 22 Utah beat eighth-ranked Colorado.

Alissa Pili scored 18 points to lead Utah (19-7, 9-5 Pac-12), and Inis Vieira had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Utes have won eight of 10.

Jaylyn Sherrod scored 15 points and Frida Formann had 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Buffaloes (20-5, 10-4) forced seven turnovers in the fourth quarter to turn the game into a thriller.

Formann’s steal and layup gave Colorado its first lead since the first quarter and Aaronette Vonleh, who had 14 points, put the Buffaloes up 76-75 with seconds to play before Young’s heroics.

No. 11 OREGON STATE 79, No. 9 UCLA 77

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen made a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer to lift No. 11 Oregon State past No. 9 UCLA.

After an official’s review, the basket counted and the Beavers (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) had their sixth straight win.

Oregon State rallied from seven points down in the final three minutes. Von Oelhoffen finished with 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and Timea Gardiner had a career-high 21 points.

Lauren Betts scored a career-high 24 points to lead UCLA (19-5, 8-5).

The Bruins appeared to have won the game when Betts connected on a 15-foot jumper with 1.1 seconds left for a 77-76 lead. Betts received the ball just left of the free throw line and drilled the uncontested jumper.

But Oregon State had one final opportunity and converted.

No. 10 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 88, OREGON 51

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 33 points and No. 10 Southern California got its fifth consecutive victory.

Watkins was 12 for 25 from the field, including 3 of 8 on 3-pointers, despite leaving the game for a while in the third quarter due to injury. She also made six of seven free throws and grabbed eight rebounds for the Trojans (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12).

McKenzie Forbes added 12 points for USC. Kaitlyn Davis had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Chance Gray scored 12 to lead the Ducks (11-15, 2-11), who have lost eight straight games — seven against ranked teams. Grace VanSlooten added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Phillipina Kyei pulled down 18 rebounds to go with 10 points.

No. 15 UCONN 85, GEORGETOWN 44

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards finished with 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, Paige Bueckers scored 21 and No. 15 Connecticut breezed past Georgetown.

Edwards made 11 of 16 shots and 4 of 5 free throws for the Huskies (22-5, 14-0 Big East Conference), who upped their win streak against the Hoyas to 38 in a series they lead 54-6. Edwards posted her fifth straight double-double and 13th of the season. Bueckers sank three 3-pointers and had eight assists. Freshman reserve Ice Brady scored 10 on 5-for-5 shooting with five rebounds.

Victoria Rivera made four 3-pointers and scored 16 to pace Georgetown (16-10, 6-9).

No. 20 CREIGHTON 71, ST. JOHN’S 51

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen each scored 20 points and No. 20 Creighton got its 11th straight victory.

The Bluejays (21-3, 12-2 Big East) have their longest winning streak since posting 11 straight during the 2008-09 season. The program record is 16, set in the 1991-92 season.

Jensen scored 15 points and made all six of her shots in the opening 16 minutes of the game. Emma Ronsiek added 10 points during that span and Maly had nine as Creighton built a 34-15 lead.

Jensen made a 3-pointer with 6:03 remaining in the third quarter to put Creighton ahead by double figures, 45-33, for good. Molly Mogensen scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Maly started a 10-0 run to make it 69-46.

Ronsiek finished with 14 points for Creighton, which shot 58% from the field including 9 of 18 from 3-point range.

Ber’Nyah Mayo scored 16 points and Jillian Archer added 11 for St. John’s (15-12, 9-6).

No. 25 PRINCETON 74, BROWN 62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 17 points, freshman Ashley Chea added 12 and No. 25 Princeton controlled the fourth quarter in beating Brown to clinch a spot in Ivy Madness.

Princeton pulled away early in the fourth by scoring eight straight points to take a 61-54 lead. The Tigers were 6 of 11 from the field in the fourth, while Brown went 3 of 15.

Chet Nweke had 11 points and nine rebounds for Princeton (19-3, 9-0), which plays at Yale on Saturday.

Grace Arnolie scored 18 points, Kyla Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds, and freshman Olivia Young added 11 points for Brown (13-9, 4-5), which hosts Pennsylvania on Saturday.

