Youngblood scores 24 to lead South Florida past Rice 69-65

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 24 points and South Florida beat Rice 69-65 on Saturday for its ninth straight victory.

Youngblood was 8-for-14 shooting (6 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Bulls (17-5, 10-1 American Athletic Conference). Kasean Pryor scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Selton Miguel had 12 points.

Travis Evee finished with 20 points for the Owls (9-15, 3-8). Max Fiedler totaled 13 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Keanu Dawes added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

