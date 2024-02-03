ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Youngblood leads South Florida…

Youngblood leads South Florida to 60-55 victory over North Texas

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 9:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 16 points in South Florida’s 60-55 win over North Texas on Saturday night.

Youngblood shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bulls (15-5, 8-1 American Athletic Conference), who upped their win streak to seven. Kasean Pryor had nine points and 12 rebounds. Selton Miguel also scored nine.

Jason Edwards led the way for the Mean Green (12-9, 5-4) with 31 points. North Texas also got eight points from John Buggs III.

Youngblood scored 13 second-half points to help South Florida rally from a 31-26 halftime deficit.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up