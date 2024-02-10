Young and the Maryland Terrapins visit conference foe Ohio State

Maryland Terrapins (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-10, 3-9 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Maryland Terrapins (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-10, 3-9 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -2.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Bruce Thornton and the Ohio State Buckeyes host Jahmir Young and the Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-4 at home. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.4 rebounds. Felix Okpara leads the Buckeyes with 6.8 boards.

The Terrapins are 5-7 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is 1-6 in one-possession games.

Ohio State scores 75.1 points, 12.1 more per game than the 63.0 Maryland allows. Maryland’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The Buckeyes and Terrapins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Young is shooting 41.7% and averaging 20.6 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.