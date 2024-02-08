Young and Southern Utah host Utah Tech

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-13, 4-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-14, 4-7 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-13, 4-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-14, 4-7 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -2; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Zion Young scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 79-59 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-4 in home games. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Tanner Christensen paces the Trailblazers with 6.9 boards.

The Thunderbirds are 4-7 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah Tech averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 76.6 points per game, equal to what Utah Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is averaging 12 points for the Trailblazers. Christensen is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Dominique Ford is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Thunderbirds. Young is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

