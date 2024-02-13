Young and Maryland host Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-11, 5-8 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-11, 5-8 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces the Iowa Hawkeyes after Jahmir Young scored 26 points in Maryland’s 79-75 overtime loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Terrapins have gone 10-3 at home. Maryland ranks third in the Big Ten with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.3.

The Hawkeyes have gone 6-7 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa averages 84.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Maryland scores 69.1 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 78.0 Iowa allows. Iowa scores 20.5 more points per game (84.2) than Maryland gives up (63.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 20.9 points and four assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Tony Perkins is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 17.0 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

