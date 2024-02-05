Yap leads Fresno State against San Jose State after 20-point performance

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-13, 2-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-14, 1-8 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-13, 2-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-14, 1-8 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on the San Jose State Spartans after Donavan Yap scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 73-61 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Spartans are 5-5 in home games. San Jose State is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-7 in conference matchups. Fresno State ranks fourth in the MWC scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Enoch Boakye averaging 7.1.

San Jose State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 47.0% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

