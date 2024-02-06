Yap leads Fresno State against San Jose State after 20-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-13, 2-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-14, 1-8 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-13, 2-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-14, 1-8 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces the San Jose State Spartans after Donavan Yap scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 73-61 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Spartans are 5-5 in home games. San Jose State is sixth in the MWC with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 6.3.

The Bulldogs are 2-7 in MWC play. Fresno State is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

San Jose State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 47.0% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Pope is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

