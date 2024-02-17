Yale visits Pierce and Princeton

Yale Bulldogs (17-6, 8-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (18-3, 6-2 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Yale Bulldogs (17-6, 8-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (18-3, 6-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays the Yale Bulldogs after Caden Pierce scored 21 points in Princeton’s 72-63 victory against the Brown Bears.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 at home. Princeton is seventh in the Ivy League in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Pierce leads the Tigers with 9.6 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 against Ivy League opponents. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League with 14.4 assists per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 3.9.

Princeton makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Yale has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tigers. Pierce is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

John Poulakidas is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.9 points. Danny Wolf is shooting 50.8% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.