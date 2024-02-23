Yale visits Cornell following Manon’s 25-point game

Yale Bulldogs (17-7, 8-1 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (19-4, 8-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (17-7, 8-1 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (19-4, 8-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -2; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts the Yale Bulldogs after Chris Manon scored 25 points in Cornell’s 89-80 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Big Red are 9-0 on their home court. Cornell is sixth in the Ivy League with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 3.6.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in Ivy League play. Yale averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Cornell makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Yale averages 75.5 points per game, 1.2 more than the 74.3 Cornell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manon is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.