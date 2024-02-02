Yale plays Princeton following Poulakidas’ 22-point showing

Princeton Tigers (15-2, 3-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 4-0 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Princeton Tigers (15-2, 3-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 4-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts the Princeton Tigers after John Poulakidas scored 22 points in Yale’s 78-65 victory against the Harvard Crimson.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Yale leads the Ivy League with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 7.2.

The Tigers are 3-1 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton scores 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Yale scores 76.3 points, 11.9 more per game than the 64.4 Princeton allows. Princeton has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Tigers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wolf is averaging 13.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Poulakidas is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Blake Peters is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.6 points. Xaivian Lee is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.