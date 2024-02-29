Yale hosts Neskovic and Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (5-19, 1-10 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (18-8, 9-2 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-19, 1-10 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (18-8, 9-2 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits the Yale Bulldogs after Dusan Neskovic scored 20 points in Dartmouth’s 68-56 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 at home. Yale leads the Ivy League averaging 38.2 points in the paint. Bez Mbeng leads the Bulldogs with 8.0.

The Big Green are 1-10 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth is 3-15 against opponents with a winning record.

Yale averages 75.3 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 71.0 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Yale allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Wolf is scoring 14.5 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 14.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Yale.

Neskovic is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Big Green: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.