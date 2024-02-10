Yale hosts Cornell following Wolf’s 24-point performance

Cornell Big Red (17-3, 6-0 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (15-6, 6-0 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (17-3, 6-0 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (15-6, 6-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces the Cornell Big Red after Danny Wolf scored 24 points in Yale’s 74-58 victory over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their home court. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League with 14.5 assists per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 3.7.

The Big Red are 6-0 against conference opponents. Cornell averages 18.2 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Chris Manon with 3.3.

Yale’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Big Red match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wolf is scoring 14.8 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 14.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Yale.

Cooper Noard is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 8.8 points. Manon is shooting 60.4% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Big Red: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

