Yale faces Columbia for conference matchup

Yale Bulldogs (17-8, 8-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-10, 4-6 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Danny Wolf and the Yale Bulldogs take on Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions in Ivy League play.

The Lions have gone 9-4 at home. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Zavian McLean averaging 6.7.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 in Ivy League play. Yale has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Columbia makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Yale averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Columbia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Avery Brown is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

Wolf is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

