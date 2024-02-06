Xavier plays Villanova following Olivari’s 43-point game

Villanova Wildcats (12-10, 5-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (12-10, 6-5 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (12-10, 5-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (12-10, 6-5 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays the Villanova Wildcats after Quincy Olivari scored 43 points in Xavier’s 93-68 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers have gone 9-4 in home games. Xavier is the best team in the Big East with 17.4 fast break points.

The Wildcats are 5-6 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 7.0.

Xavier scores 77.1 points, 9.5 more per game than the 67.6 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Olivari is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Eric Dixon is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. TJ Bamba is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

