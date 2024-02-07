Xavier plays Villanova following Olivari’s 43-point game

Villanova Wildcats (12-10, 5-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (12-10, 6-5 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Villanova Wildcats (12-10, 5-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (12-10, 6-5 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -3; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the Villanova Wildcats after Quincy Olivari scored 43 points in Xavier’s 93-68 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers have gone 9-4 at home. Xavier scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-6 against Big East opponents. Villanova is sixth in the Big East with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 5.4.

Xavier is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova averages 73.0 points per game, equal to what Xavier allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivari is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Desmond Claude is averaging 16.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Eric Dixon is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wildcats. TJ Bamba is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.