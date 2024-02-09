Xavier hosts No. 19 Creighton after Scheierman’s 27-point game

Creighton Bluejays (16-7, 7-5 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-10, 7-5 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (16-7, 7-5 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-10, 7-5 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Creighton visits the Xavier Musketeers after Baylor Scheierman scored 27 points in Creighton’s 91-87 overtime loss to the Providence Friars.

The Musketeers are 10-4 on their home court. Xavier leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 39.9 boards. Abou Ousmane paces the Musketeers with 6.8 rebounds.

The Bluejays are 7-5 in conference games. Creighton is the Big East leader with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Scheierman averaging 7.7.

Xavier averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Creighton allows. Creighton averages 8.7 more points per game (80.8) than Xavier gives up to opponents (72.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ousmane is averaging 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Scheierman is averaging 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.