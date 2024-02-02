Wyoming visits Boone and UNLV

Wyoming Cowboys (12-9, 5-3 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-9, 4-4 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV…

Wyoming Cowboys (12-9, 5-3 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-9, 4-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces the Wyoming Cowboys after Kalib Boone scored 21 points in UNLV’s 78-69 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rebels are 7-3 on their home court. UNLV is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys are 5-3 in MWC play. Wyoming is 3-0 in one-possession games.

UNLV is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming averages 74.3 points per game, 3.5 more than the 70.8 UNLV gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rodriguez is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 12.1 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals. Boone is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Sam Griffin is averaging 18.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

