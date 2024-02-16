Wyoming plays San Jose State following Wenzel’s 24-point outing

Wyoming Cowboys (12-12, 5-6 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-16, 2-10 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Wyoming Cowboys (12-12, 5-6 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-16, 2-10 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the San Jose State Spartans after Brendan Wenzel scored 24 points in Wyoming’s 84-76 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Spartans are 6-6 in home games. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Adrame Diongue averaging 1.5.

The Cowboys have gone 5-6 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

San Jose State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.1 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cowboys. Sam Griffin is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.