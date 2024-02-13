Wyoming hosts Utah State after Falslev’s 25-point performance

Utah State Aggies (20-4, 8-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-11, 5-5 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State Aggies (20-4, 8-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-11, 5-5 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits the Wyoming Cowboys after Mason Falslev scored 25 points in Utah State’s 80-61 win over the Boise State Broncos.

The Cowboys have gone 8-2 at home. Wyoming ranks ninth in the MWC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Mason Walters averaging 6.5.

The Aggies are 8-3 against MWC opponents. Utah State is fifth in the MWC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 2.8.

Wyoming averages 73.1 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 69.0 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Wyoming allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is averaging 17.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Osobor is averaging 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.