Wright State hosts Robert Morris after Corbin’s 26-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (10-16, 6-9 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (14-12, 9-6 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Robert Morris Colonials (10-16, 6-9 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (14-12, 9-6 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Wright State Raiders after Josh Corbin scored 26 points in Robert Morris’ 87-77 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Raiders are 7-5 on their home court. Wright State is ninth in college basketball with 40.6 points in the paint led by Tanner Holden averaging 11.3.

The Colonials are 6-9 against conference opponents. Robert Morris has a 5-14 record against opponents over .500.

Wright State makes 52.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (45.8%). Robert Morris averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Wright State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Holden is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Markeese Hastings is shooting 54.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Colonials. Corbin is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.