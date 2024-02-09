Wright State hosts Lampman and Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-10, 10-4 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (14-11, 9-5 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-10, 10-4 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (14-11, 9-5 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Wright State Raiders after Blake Lampman scored 24 points in Oakland’s 99-89 overtime loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Raiders are 7-4 on their home court. Wright State averages 86.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 10-4 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Wright State makes 53.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Oakland’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (47.3%).

The Raiders and Golden Grizzlies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is scoring 20.0 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Lampman averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Trey Townsend is averaging 17.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 89.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.