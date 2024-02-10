Wright State hosts Lampman and Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-10, 10-4 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (14-11, 9-5 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-10, 10-4 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (14-11, 9-5 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces the Wright State Raiders after Blake Lampman scored 24 points in Oakland’s 99-89 overtime loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Raiders are 7-4 on their home court. Wright State is the top team in the Horizon League with 16.4 assists per game led by Trey Calvin averaging 4.1.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 10-4 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wright State makes 53.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Oakland’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (47.3%).

The Raiders and Golden Grizzlies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is averaging 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Raiders. Calvin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Lampman is averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 89.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

