Wright scores 26 off the bench and SMU takes down Memphis 106-79

DALLAS (AP) — Ricardo Wright’s 26 points off of the bench led SMU to a 106-79 victory over Memphis on Sunday night.

Wright was 9 of 12 shooting (6 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Mustangs (19-7, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). Samuell Williamson scored 18 points while going 8 of 13 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Zhuric Phelps shot 8 for 15, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points, while adding seven assists. The Mustangs picked up their sixth straight win.

David Jones finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Tigers (18-8, 7-6). Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 17 points for Memphis. Jahvon Quinerly also recorded nine points and five assists.

SMU took the lead with 18:57 left in the first half and did not give it up. Wright led his team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 58-36 at the break. SMU outscored Memphis by five points over the final half, while Phelps led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

