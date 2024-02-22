Wright leads SMU against Florida Atlantic after 26-point game

SMU Mustangs (19-7, 10-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (20-6, 10-3 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SMU Mustangs (19-7, 10-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (20-6, 10-3 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays the Florida Atlantic Owls after Ricardo Wright scored 26 points in SMU’s 106-79 win over the Memphis Tigers.

The Owls have gone 10-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC scoring 83.4 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Mustangs are 10-3 in AAC play. SMU ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Florida Atlantic averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The Owls and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.