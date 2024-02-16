Wright leads SIU-Edwardsville against Southeast Missouri State after 20-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-18, 3-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-12, 7-6 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-18, 3-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-12, 7-6 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Lamar Wright scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 91-63 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Cougars have gone 11-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 3-10 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 71.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 72.9 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 43.0% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Rob Martin is averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Redhawks. Josh Earley is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

