Wright and Drake host Murray State

Murray State Racers (11-15, 8-7 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (21-5, 12-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on the Murray State Racers after Atin Wright scored 26 points in Drake’s 78-75 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bulldogs are 13-0 in home games. Drake averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Racers are 8-7 in conference games. Murray State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Drake’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Murray State allows. Murray State averages 70.7 points per game, 1.9 more than the 68.8 Drake gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darnell Brodie is averaging 12.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jacobi Wood is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

