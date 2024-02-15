Woolley, Fair combine for 16 fourth-quarter points and No. 19 Syracuse women beat Miami 71-60

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Georgia Woolley scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, Dyaisha Fair had…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Georgia Woolley scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, Dyaisha Fair had 11 points, including two 3-pointers in the final minute, and No. 19 Syracuse beat Miami 71-60 on Thursday night.

It was Syracuse’s first win in Coral Gables since Dec. 10, 2020.

Syracuse was ahead by 17 points entering the fourth quarter before Miami scored 14 of the next 18 points to get within 57-50. Woolley ended the threat with a jumper from the free-throw line.

The Hurricanes got as close as five points, 61-56, in the fourth after Ja’Leah Williams’ steal and fast-break layup. But Syracuse grabbed three offensive rebounds on its next possession and Woolley sank a 3-pointer with 1:41 left for a 64-56 lead. After a Miami miss from distance, Fair sank a wide open 3-pointer with 59.8 seconds left to seal it.

Woolley and Fair combined for 16 of Syracuse’s 18 fourth-quarter points.

Alyssa Latham added 10 points for Syracuse (21-4, 11-3 ACC). Fair, averaging a team-high 21.8 points per game, was just 4 of 14 from the field.

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 11 points and Latasha Lattimore added 10 points for Miami (17-7, 7-6).

Syracuse led 39-28 at halftime after shooting 52% from the field and outrebounding Miami 20-11. Woolley had 11 points at the break.

Syracuse stays on the road for a game on Sunday at Virginia. Miami continues a two-game homestand on Sunday against Florida State.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.