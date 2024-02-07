Woolbright’s 27 lead Western Carolina over The Citadel 71-64

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright had 27 points in Western Carolina’s 71-64 win over The Citadel on Wednesday night.…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright had 27 points in Western Carolina’s 71-64 win over The Citadel on Wednesday night.

Woolbright also contributed 11 rebounds for the Catamounts (17-7, 6-5 Southern Conference). Tre Jackson scored 18 points, going 7 of 13 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Russell Jones shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Bulldogs (9-15, 1-10) were led in scoring by Quentin Millora-Brown, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Elijah Morgan added 15 points for The Citadel. AJ Smith also had 11 points.

