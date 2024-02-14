Woolbright, Western Carolina Catamounts to visit Achor, Samford Bulldogs

Western Carolina Catamounts (18-7, 7-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (22-3, 11-1 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Western Carolina Catamounts (18-7, 7-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (22-3, 11-1 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Achor Achor and the Samford Bulldogs host Vonterius Woolbright and the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-0 in home games. Samford is ninth in the SoCon with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Achor averaging 3.9.

The Catamounts have gone 7-5 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina ranks second in the SoCon scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Woolbright averaging 10.3.

Samford averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Woolbright is scoring 22.4 points per game with 12.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.