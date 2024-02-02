Woolbright leads Western Carolina against Wofford after 36-point outing

Western Carolina Catamounts (16-6, 5-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-10, 5-4 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (16-6, 5-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-10, 5-4 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces the Wofford Terriers after Vonterius Woolbright scored 36 points in Western Carolina’s 91-85 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Terriers are 8-1 on their home court. Wofford is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Catamounts have gone 5-4 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Wofford averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Cormier is shooting 51.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 8.2 points. Corey Tripp is shooting 38.7% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Woolbright is averaging 22.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.