Woolbright leads Western Carolina against UNC Greensboro after 21-point outing

Western Carolina Catamounts (19-8, 8-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-8, 10-4 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Vonterius Woolbright scored 21 points in Western Carolina’s 70-65 win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Spartans are 9-3 on their home court. UNC Greensboro averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Catamounts are 8-6 in conference games.

UNC Greensboro makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Western Carolina has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikeal Brown-Jones is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

