Woolbright leads Western Carolina against Mercer after 27-point game

Mercer Bears (11-13, 4-7 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (17-7, 6-5 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercer Bears (11-13, 4-7 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (17-7, 6-5 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the Mercer Bears after Vonterius Woolbright scored 27 points in Western Carolina’s 71-64 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 9-3 at home. Western Carolina is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears have gone 4-7 against SoCon opponents. Mercer has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Western Carolina makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Mercer averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Western Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is averaging 22.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

Jah Quinones is averaging 6.5 points for the Bears. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.