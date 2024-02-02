Woods and Northeastern host Stony Brook

Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 3-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-11, 4-5 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 3-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-11, 4-5 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Harold Woods scored 25 points in Northeastern’s 83-76 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Seawolves have gone 8-3 in home games. Stony Brook is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies are 3-6 against conference opponents. Northeastern allows 73.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Stony Brook is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Seawolves. Aaron Clarke is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Chris Doherty is averaging 13.6 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies. Woods is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.