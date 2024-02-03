ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Wolf scores 24 to…

Wolf scores 24 to propel Yale past Pennsylvania 74-58

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Danny Wolf had 24 points in Yale’s 74-58 win against Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

Wolf added 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-0 Ivy League), who have won eight in a row. Matt Knowling had 14 points and five boards, while John Poulakidas scored 11.

The Quakers (9-12, 1-5) were led by Sam Brown’s 20 points. Tyler Perkins added eight points and six rebounds. George Smith scored eight with six boards.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up