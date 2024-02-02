Wolf scores 21 as Yale knocks off Princeton 70-64

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Danny Wolf scored 21 points as Yale beat Princeton 70-64 on Friday night. Wolf had…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Danny Wolf scored 21 points as Yale beat Princeton 70-64 on Friday night.

Wolf had 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-6, 5-0 Ivy League). Matt Knowling added 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and they also had eight rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 11 points and shot 2 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free throw line. It was the seventh win in a row for the Bulldogs.

The Tigers (15-3, 3-2) were led by Caden Pierce, who posted 20 points and four assists. Xaivian Lee added 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Princeton. Dalen Davis also recorded 11 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Yale hosts Pennsylvania and Princeton goes on the road to play Brown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.