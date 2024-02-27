Live Radio
Wolf scores 14 off bench, Northern Iowa knocks off Valparaiso 68-54

The Associated Press

February 27, 2024, 11:02 PM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Logan Wolf scored 14 points off the bench to spark Northern Iowa to a 68-54 victory over Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Wolf shot 6 of 7 from the floor for the Panthers (17-13, 11-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born hit two 3-pointers and scored 12. Tytan Anderson added 11 points.

Jerome Palm scored 14 to lead the Beacons (6-24, 2-17), who have lost 11 in a row. Jahari Williamson added 13 points. Kasper Sepp contributed nine points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

