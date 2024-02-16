Wolf leads Yale against Pennsylvania after 25-point game

Yale Bulldogs (16-6, 7-0 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-13, 1-6 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Yale Bulldogs (16-6, 7-0 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-13, 1-6 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Pennsylvania Quakers after Danny Wolf scored 25 points in Yale’s 80-78 victory over the Cornell Big Red.

The Quakers are 8-2 in home games. Pennsylvania is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 against Ivy League opponents. Yale ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Pennsylvania averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Yale gives up. Yale averages 76.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the 72.9 Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Brown is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 11.2 points. Tyler Perkins is shooting 35.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Wolf is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

