Wolf leads Yale against Cornell after 24-point showing

Cornell Big Red (17-3, 6-0 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (15-6, 6-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on the Cornell Big Red after Danny Wolf scored 24 points in Yale’s 74-58 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Yale leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 38.0 boards. Wolf leads the Bulldogs with 9.8 rebounds.

The Big Red are 6-0 in Ivy League play. Cornell is fifth in the Ivy League with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 5.0.

Yale’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Yale allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Wolf is averaging 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Yale.

Chris Manon is shooting 57.5% and averaging 11.8 points for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Big Red: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

