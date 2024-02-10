Wolf helps Yale hold off Cornell 80-78 for 10th straight victory

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Danny Wolf totaled 25 points and 10 rebounds to help Yale hold off Cornell 80-78…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Danny Wolf totaled 25 points and 10 rebounds to help Yale hold off Cornell 80-78 on Saturday for its 10th win in a row.

Wolf made 10 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-0 Ivy League). John Poulakidas scored 13 points. Matt Knowling pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Chris Manon finished with 22 points to pace the Big Red (17-4, 6-1), who saw a seven-game win streak end. Nazir Williams added 17 points.

