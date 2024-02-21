Wofford visits Huff and Chattanooga

Wofford Terriers (15-12, 8-6 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (18-9, 10-4 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (15-12, 8-6 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (18-9, 10-4 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -7; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Wofford Terriers after Honor Huff scored 26 points in Chattanooga’s 82-65 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Mocs have gone 10-3 in home games. Chattanooga ranks sixth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 36.7 rebounds. Sam Alexis paces the Mocs with 9.0 boards.

The Terriers are 8-6 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is sixth in the SoCon scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Chattanooga averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Wofford allows. Wofford averages 75.2 points per game, 3.8 more than the 71.4 Chattanooga gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Corey Tripp is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

